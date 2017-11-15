15 November 2017

Zimbabwe - Buhari Calls for Calm, Respect for Constitution

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for calm, peace and respect for the constitution in Zimbabwe.

The President urged all political and military stakeholders in Zimbabwe to avoid any action that may plunge the country into unnecessary conflict and impact negatively on the region.

According to Mr. Buhari, "every attempt must be made to resolve all contentious issues by constitutional means in Zimbabwe to save the country from avoidable political instability."

The appeal by the Nigerian leader came in the wake of reported "military takeover" as a result of rising political tension in the southern African country sequel to President Robert Mugabe's recent removal of former Vice-President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This led to the threat by the head of the Armed Forces of Zimbabwe, General Constantino Chiwenga, that "the military will not hesitate to step in" when the issue had to do with protecting the "revolution."

