Liberia: 'White Attempts to Subvert Liberia's Peace'

The Free Conscious Independent and Objective Thinkers of Liberia has described as shameful and wicked, attempt by Mr. Alan White, an international war crimes investigator, to insinuate that President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf supports the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) because Senator George Manneh Weah made a promise to protect her son, Mr. Robert A. Sirleaf from prosecution.

In a release signed by its Chairman, Morris A. S. Swen, the group said while they are yet to understand the authenticity of Mr. White's assertion, it remains a fact that Mr. Robert A. Sirleaf served as Board Chairman of the National Oil Company of Liberia and there has been no empirical evidence through an audit both local and international that points to any malfeasance to include corruption, while at NOCAL.

"In the wake of the unprofessional conduct exhibited by Mr. Alan White, in his capacity as an internationally acclaimed war crimes investigator, coupled with its accompanying damaging effect on President Sirleaf and a sitting Senator of Montserrado County George Manneh Weah, who is also the Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), the Free Conscious Independent and Objective Thinkers of Liberia are calling for an international litigation against Mr. Alan White for attempting to subvert the peace and tranquility of Liberia through the spread of misinformation," the group said.

The group said the allegations against Mr. Sirleaf are considered as mere "hear say" until proven otherwise, and that the Liberian people must take note of Mr. White's desperate attempts to muddy the country ongoing democratic process with lies and deception.

On the issue of Senator Weah's alleged promise to President Johnson-Sirleaf not to approve a war crimes court for Liberia as claimed by Alan White, the Free Conscious Independent and Objective Thinkers of Liberia says that Mr. White has told a boldface lie to the world because the President is on record for saying that the establishment of a war crimes court in Liberia is not her decision neither the decision of successive Presidents rather it is the prerogative of the Liberian people to request the setting of war crimes court which she as a person does not oppose.

The group reminds Liberians that few months ago Senator Prince Johnson of Nimba County revealed that Mr. White attempted to cajole him to form an alliance with the All Liberian People Party of Businessman Benoni Urey so that he will be excluded from war crimes prosecution in Liberia, this, the group added, is the same Alan White who is attempting to malign and defame President Johnson-Sirleaf and Senator Weah through mischievous maneuvers.

"Senator Prince Johnson's revelation against Alan White has now proven to be true, since Mr. Alan White knows well that Senator Johnson's endorsement of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for the run-off election against the Unity Party will reap serious political dividend in terms of ensuring a win for the Coalition has re-established links with his All Liberian Party Protégé Mr. Benoni Urey, who is now part of a legal proceeding with the Liberty Party, Alternative National Congress and the ruling Unity Party which has turned itself into a de facto opposition party," the group said.