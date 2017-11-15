14 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: French PM to Co-Chair 13th Morocco-France High Level Meeting

Rabat — French Prime minister, Édouard Philippe, will pay a working visit to Morocco on November 15-16 to co-chair, alongside Moroccan Head of government, Saad Eddine El Otmani, the 13th session of Morocco-France high level meeting, said Tuesday the Head of government's office.

This meeting will be "an opportunity to commend the privileged nature of Moroccan-French friendship and to strengthen bilateral cooperation in several economic and social areas, notably related to education, training, business climate, innovation and regional cooperation, said the same source in a statement.

This session will be also marked by the organization of a Moroccan-French economic forum under the theme "France-Morocco: bridges for growth and employment," which will be an occasion to assess and examine the various aspects of partnership between the two countries' business community.

During this visit, Édouard Philippe will be accompanied by a high level official delegation, notably including the minister of Justice, the minister of Culture, the minister of National Education, the minister of Sports and the minister of the Interior.

