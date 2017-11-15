Angola: CIF Resumes Cement Production

Luanda — The Luanda-based cement factory, China International Fund (CIF), has resumed production after four months of paralysation, due to the lack of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) used in the production of clinker, Angop learned from an official source.

With the resumption of production, CIF situated in the locality of Bom Jesus, with an installed capacity of 3.6 million tons, the country's largest, the national market, mainly the Luanda one, will start receiving the product in December or January.

Apart from CIF, the cut on HFO supplies also led to the paralysation of the Fábrica de Cimento do Kwanza Sul (FCKS), with an installed capacity of 4,200 tons a day.

In order to settle the fuel problem, the Luanda Refinery started to supply directly the HFO to CIF and FCKS on 10 November.

The latter will resume production in 50 days time, the firm's CEO, Emanuela Vieira Lopes, said.

In the past, the above mentioned cement factories had their HFO supplies dependent on the rival firm Nova Cimangola that held the distribution monopoly.

With the full functioning of the country's five cement factories, namely CIF, Nova Cimangola, FCKS, Secil and Cemenfort, the local market will get its production capacity standing at 8.6 million tons a year, which surpasses the local needs estimated at six million tons a year.