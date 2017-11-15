14 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King's Advisor Denies Alleged Sovereign's Photograph in Qatar, Describing It As 'Grotesque Montage'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — HM the King's advisor, Yassir Znagui, formally denied that the Sovereign took a picture in Qatar with a scarf carrying a political message, describing as a "grotesque montage" an alleged photograph that was very widely circulated on social networks.

"I was present next to His Majesty during all his trips at this visit, and at no time did he hold or take a picture with a scarf," said Znagui, quoted by "Le360.ma" information website.

According to the same source, a photograph, very widely circulated on social networks, shows the Sovereign brandishing a white scarf with this inscription: "you have the world and we have Tamim". "The inscription is supposed to address the countries that are blockading Qatar."

"We are surprised by this image, because it is an image and not a photograph, it is a grotesque montage! I was present next to His Majesty during all his trips at this visit, and at no time did he hold or take a picture with a scarf," Znagui told "Le360.ma".

Morocco

As Nigerians Unite Against Morocco in Ecowas

Due to their diversity, which they said is also their strength, it's always difficult for Nigerians to agree on one… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.