Morocco: HM the King's Advisor Denies Alleged Sovereign's Photograph in Qatar, Describing It As 'Grotesque Montage'

Rabat — HM the King's advisor, Yassir Znagui, formally denied that the Sovereign took a picture in Qatar with a scarf carrying a political message, describing as a "grotesque montage" an alleged photograph that was very widely circulated on social networks.

"I was present next to His Majesty during all his trips at this visit, and at no time did he hold or take a picture with a scarf," said Znagui, quoted by "Le360.ma" information website.

According to the same source, a photograph, very widely circulated on social networks, shows the Sovereign brandishing a white scarf with this inscription: "you have the world and we have Tamim". "The inscription is supposed to address the countries that are blockading Qatar."

