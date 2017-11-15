14 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco-France Economic Forum On Thursday in Skhirat

Rabat — Morocco-France economic forum will be held on Thursday in the city of Skhirat (Rabat outskirts) under the theme "Building bridges for growth and employment", the event's organizer Morocco's employers' association (CGEM) announced.

The event will be held on the occasion of the convening of the 13th session of Morocco-France high level meeting, the source added in a press release published on its website, noting that several ministers and private operators will take part in the forum.

The forum, organized in partnership with France's employers federation Medef, will discuss a variety of topics, including the prospects of co-development in Africa, challenges of urbanization and sustainable development in the cooperation between Morocco and France and the Digital Revolution.

