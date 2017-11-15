South Africa: Crystal Meth Worth R4.5m Intercepted At Joburg Airport

A customs official on Tuesday intercepted 15.1kg of crystal meth, worth an estimated R4.5m, the South African Revenue Services said on Wednesday.

SARS spokesperson Sandile Memela said the drugs were intercepted from a Nigerian passenger, who arrived at OR Tambo International Airport, from Ethiopia on Tuesday.

"The passenger was intercepted with two pieces of check-in luggage that were searched, to reveal a whitish rough substance that was concealed at the bottom," said Memela.

The drugs tested positive for crystal meth.

Memela said the passenger was handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.

