Liberian Kids to Observe Nov. 30

The death of little Angel Tokpah has not gone unnoticed by the children of Liberia and are set to remember the day by commemorating November 30, 2017, as what they call ' Little Angel Tokpah Day.'

A group of children under the banner, 'Girls Alliance for Future Leadership' has set November 30 as the day to look back at how Angel Tokpah was murdered.

In an interview with this paper, the Advocacy Officer and acting Secretary General for the group, Faith Saar said the manner in which little Angel was murdered is something that needs not to be forgotten.

She pointed out that parents need to be careful as to who should serve as guardians to their kids.

Miss Saar explained that as part of activities making their planned program, the children will inform their peers about the historicity of the death of Angel Tokpah and how they as adolescent girls need to conduct themselves.

She said men need to see little girls as their children and not to run after them as if they were women.

Miss Saar, who is believed to be in her early 20s said, girls are not women, but children.

She indicated that many kids are carrying pregnancies for men who are older enough to be their fathers, something she said pains her.

Faith said "when you visit a hospital these days, most of those you see on hospital beds with pregnancies are teenage girls."

It can be recalled that on November 30, 2007, a 13-year-old Meideh Angel Tokpah was found handing in a bathroom of her guardians' house on the Old Road, Sinkor in Monrovia.

Accordingly, just before her lifeless body was submitted for examination, members of the National Police issued a statement that she committed suicide, which corroborated her guardian, Hans Williams.

It was also reported that the kid met her untimely death when she was allegedly caught in a sexual relationship with her guardian, Hans Williams.