Liberia: 'Stop Unnecessary Delays'

The European Union Delegation to Liberia has issued a statement on the current electoral stalemate in the country, cautioning parties against 'unnecessary delays' in the ongoing litigation process.

According to the statement released Tuesday, EU stressed the importance of a smooth democratic transition for Liberia's stability and economic growth.

"We therefore encourage all concerned to work constructively and in good faith to conclude the current complaints process without unnecessary delay, so that the electoral process can be completed in accordance with Constitutional timelines regarding the assumption of power by the next administration," the European Union statement noted.

EU said it is looking forward to continuing its cooperation with Liberia's new President and government.

EU: "The Liberian people demonstrated their commitment to democracy through the high turnout of voters on 10 October, who cast their ballots in a peaceful atmosphere. It is now the responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure that the electoral process continues in a manner which respects the will of the people, thereby putting Liberia's interests first. We trust that this will continue to be the case."

As partner of Liberia, the European Union said it has been and continues to follow the 2017 Presidential and Representative elections with high interest, noting that peace and security, together with democracy, good governance and human rights, are some of the shared values at the heart of the EU-Africa partnership.

EU congratulated both the Liberian people and political parties for the commitment they have shown to these values through the peaceful conduct of the electoral process so far, including through the use of the appropriate legal mechanisms to address any concerns.

"Over the last twelve years the European Union has worked closely with Liberia to support both post-conflict reconstruction and long term development. We would like to stress the importance of a smooth democratic transition for Liberia's stability and economic growth," EU added.