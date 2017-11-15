South Africa: Threat Against City of Cape Town Cop Arrested in R2m Mandrax Case

A City of Cape Town law enforcement officer arrested in Bellville South last week, after nearly R2m worth of mandrax was allegedly discovered in a vehicle at his home, says he fears for his safety as he has been threatened while in police custody.

Clinton Langeveldt, 31, the father of three young children, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

His legal representative Bruce Hendricks, who heads up Hassan-Harmse Attorneys, said Langeveldt was released on R20 000 bail under strict conditions after the Sate initially pushed for R100 000 bail to be paid.

House arrest

Langeveldt's bail conditions include that he be placed under house arrest between 18:00 and 06:00.

He would also have to surrender his passport to the investigating officer in the case and was not allowed near an international point of departure without the officer's knowledge.

Langeveldt was arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday last week after nearly R2m worth of mandrax was found hidden in a vehicle on his premises.

Several sources with close knowledge of the matter have said the mandrax belongs to a suspected gang boss.

Langeveldt intends pleading not guilty to the drug-related charges he faces.

Threat and stress

In an affidavit, Langeveldt said his arrest caused him emotional stress.

"I fear for my safety as I am a Metro Police Officer and I already dealt with a threat as I entered the Bellville holding cells," he said.

"The conditions in the cells are such that I fear for my health will deteriorate if I am not released."

Langeveldt feared he would "contract other diseases and viruses" in the cells.

He said he lived in Bellville South and was arrested in the street in front of his home, which he was renting and in which his family also stayed.

Langeveldt matriculated in 2004 and was furthering his studies in that he was working towards a diploma in policing.

Recent promotion

In his affidavit, he said he was employed as a law enforcement officer in Brackenfell.

"I have been working here for the past five years and I have recently been promoted to an inspector," he said.

"My duties consist of supervising and overseeing operations."

Langeveldt is expected back in the dock next year.

The Hawks are investigating the case.

Earlier this week News24 asked the Hawks if they were investigating any other city officials for possibly being involved in drug dealing or trafficking.

Investigation and stricter vehicle monitoring

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha did not confirm or deny any specific investigations into this and responded with: "Owing to ongoing investigations we are not at liberty to divulge the details of those subjected to same, lest we jeopardise our case."

The City of Cape Town's safety and security executive director Richard Bosman this week said no drugs were found in city vehicles when the arrest was made in Bellville South last week.

However, he said vehicles would be more closely monitored.

"We will institute more frequent checks on vehicles and staff, especially on night shifts," he said.

