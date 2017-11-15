15 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Sugarcane Machine Crushes Employee to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tausi Nakato

Kaliro — Shock has engulfed employees of Kaliro sugar limited in Bwayuya village in Kaliro town Council in Kaliro district when a sugar cane crushing machine crushed one of their own into pieces.

The deceased whose body has been crushed beyond recognition has been identified as John Mukamba, 32, a resident of Namusolo village, Bumanya sub county in Kaliro district.

One of the eyewitnesses said the deceased's work was uploading and offloading sugarcane trucks but it is not clear why he was inside the factory.

The Busoga North Police Spokesperson Mr Micheal Kasadha said an investigation into the death of the employee is still ongoing.

He said the deceased was a private sugarcane loader, but they are still carrying out investigations on how he entered the factory.

Mr Kasadha said the body was discovered at 6:00am on Wednesday by the company authorities who reported to police and they swung into action.

He said they have taken the body for postmortem as investigations are ongoing and they have also summoned the company owners to record statement.

Uganda

Cabinet Team, Doctors Meet Over Strike Today

A multi-sectoral subcommittee of Cabinet established to review demands of striking doctors and persuade them to return… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.