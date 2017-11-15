Uganda: Sugarcane Machine Crushes Employee to Death

Kaliro — Shock has engulfed employees of Kaliro sugar limited in Bwayuya village in Kaliro town Council in Kaliro district when a sugar cane crushing machine crushed one of their own into pieces.

The deceased whose body has been crushed beyond recognition has been identified as John Mukamba, 32, a resident of Namusolo village, Bumanya sub county in Kaliro district.

One of the eyewitnesses said the deceased's work was uploading and offloading sugarcane trucks but it is not clear why he was inside the factory.

The Busoga North Police Spokesperson Mr Micheal Kasadha said an investigation into the death of the employee is still ongoing.

He said the deceased was a private sugarcane loader, but they are still carrying out investigations on how he entered the factory.

Mr Kasadha said the body was discovered at 6:00am on Wednesday by the company authorities who reported to police and they swung into action.

He said they have taken the body for postmortem as investigations are ongoing and they have also summoned the company owners to record statement.