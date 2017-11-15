14 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pesapal Launches Bluetooth Mobile Payment for Businesses

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Pesapal has announced the launch of its mobile point of sale solution dubbed Pesapal Sabi.

The solution will have card payments processed over Bluetooth connections via Sabi mobile point of sale solution terminals offered by Pesapal.

Pesapal CEO Agosta Liko said the innovation is expected to allow businesses and individuals' process secure card payments in store or on the go via their Android mobile phones or tablets.

The Sabi terminals are portable and can process over 250 transactions on a single charge.

They are also able to process chips and pin payments as well as NFC contactless payments. Business owners are then able to view their transaction histories and issue receipts for their payments via the Android Sabi app.

"With Sabi we are doing this in the most accessible, affordable and mobile way available anywhere. Sabi is also our way of taking financial services to the informal sector, a segment that has previously been underserved," Liko said.

The terminal is also targeting businesses that are unable to afford PDQ machines which are offered by banks.

"Our solution will be targeting every business operator include a trader at Toi market or the Mama Mboga who cannot afford a PDQ terminal from the bank," he added.

The cards will be available in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania and will target businesses, from mobile sole traders and SMEs to large multi-location retailers, process cards in both local currencies and US dollars.

