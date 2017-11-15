Kenya: Northern Collector Tunnel to Boost Water Supply to Nairobi By 140 Million Litres

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says the Northern Water Collector Tunnel is expected to increase the water supply to Nairobi by 140 million litres.

Sonko said this will boost water supply to the county which receives 520 million litres against a demand of 750 million litres.

"Today we had a successful meeting seeking for a lasting and permanent solution to address the water problem Nairobians have been facing," said Sonko.

He was speaking on Tuesday after meeting with the Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation Eugene Wamalwa, Nairobi and Water Sewerage Company Chief Executive Engineer Nahashon Munguna, Athi Water Chief Executive Engineer Michael Thuita, Nairobi County Executive Committee for Finance Veska Kangongo and the acting County Secretary Leboo ole Morintat.

He said an additional 100 million litres or more will be supplied to the city through the construction and completion of Karimeni 2 and Ruiru 2 dams.

The Northern Water Collector tunnel is in line with Vision 2030 to ensure that water services in Nairobi, Kiambu and Muranga Counties are improved.

The construction of the Sh6.8 billion tunnel is expected to be completed by next year.

Karimenu II Dam will have a daily capacity of 76,000 cubic metres. It is expected to sustain demand for areas like Kiambu, Juja, Ruiru, and the Export Processing Zones.

The completion of the dam will ease pressure on Ndakaini, Sasumua, and Ruiru dams that supply fresh water to Nairobi and its environs.

Sonko also said he will partner with the Water and Irrigation Ministry to sink at least one borehole in each and every ward in Nairobi.

They agreed to request the National Government through the Equalization Fund to subsidize water to the citizens in the informal sector within Nairobi City County.