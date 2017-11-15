South Africa/Morocco: Safa President Attending CAF Exco Meetings in Morocco

South African Football Association (SAFA) President, Dr Danny Jordaan arrived in the Moroccan city of Casablanca on Monday, 14 November to join other CAF Executive committee members for a series of meetings regarding African football.

The SAFA President has had a heavy schedule of late. He left for Cairo, Egypt straight after watching the Bafana Bafana versus Senegal game at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday evening.

The CAF Executive is meeting to discuss among other things, preparations for African countries that have qualified for Russia 2018.

The Executive is trying to find ways to help all five African countries with the best possible preparations so that they can make a statement in Russia next year.

The CAF top brass will be having a series of meetings until Saturday and will only depart for their respective destinations on Sunday, 19 November 2017.