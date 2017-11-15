14 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KNUT Seeks to Defer Roll Out of New Curriculum

By Ouma Wanzala

Teachers now want the rollout of the new curriculum set for January next year pushed to 2019.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary-general Wilson Sossion said teachers are not well prepared for the exercise, as the one month training they were given was not adequate.

Mr Sossion said 2018 should instead be used for proper piloting of the curriculum, adequate preparation of teachers and testing of learning materials.

"We have said very clearly that the curriculum review process must follow the conventional and systematic steps and every steps must be subjected to public participation," the union boss said.

He insisted that there has not been enough public participation right from curriculum design to the development of learning materials.

The reforms have also not been debated in Parliament, he said, warning that the exercise was a political process that would destroy the education sector.

Should the curriculum be rolled out as planned, it would trigger the biggest disaster ever witnessed in the country's education, he warned.

