Angola: Municipalities Forum Transformed Into President's Consultation Organ

Luanda — The Forum of Angolan Municipalities and Cities was transformed into a collegiate consultation organ for the President of the Republic, the Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, announced last Tuesday

The Vice President said so when delivering the opening speech of the Fifth Edition of the Forum of Angolan Municipalities and Cities, which is set to close on Wednesday, happening in Luanda under the motto "Reforming the State to better serve the citizen".

Bornito de Sousa reminded the participants in the forum that the 2017/2022 Governance Programme of the ruling MPLA party outlines, among other aspects, the materialisation of the reform and modernisation of the state and the restructuring of the local state administration system.

The Vice President touched on the need to make the local administration of the state, including the future local governments, become units that provide public services of excellence, thus promoting a new and more modern image of the Angolan State.

He also quoted President João Lourenço, who stressed in his presidential inauguration that there is a need to reform the state, so as to enable a sustainable and harmonious development of the national territory and the communities in it, through decentralisation.

Bornito de Sousa went on to reiterate that the reform of the state will be one of the principal focus of the Angolan Executive in this legislature.

The reform of the state, he said, is as urgent as necessary so that "we can have a modern, efficient and participatory public administration (...)".