Uganda: Gen Kayihura Tasks 25 New Commanders On Professionalism

Gen Kale Kayihura has began his new term as inspector general of police with an instructional memo to his commanders.

Gen Kayihura wants the force to double the capacity of investigations particularly in crime intelligence, forensics, the dog section, counter terrorism, and community liaison.

President Yoweri Museveni reappointed Gen Kayihura for another three-year term, placing him at the helm of the country's law and order agency until 2020.

Gen Kayihura said in the new term he wants to see accommodation, healthcare, officers children's wellbeing and income generation activities improved significantly.

The new term of Gen Kayihura who was first appointed IGP in November 2005, started on November 10.

The IGP says police officers have to focus on building the professionalism of the force. He asked the officers to build their competencies in political education and technical skills of police officers.

On Tuesday, Gen Kayihura tasked AIGP Asan Kasingye to concentrate on building a police political education school.

He assigned SSP Emilian Kayima to handle the job of spokesperson which was hitherto being held by Mr Kasingye.

"I call upon you to double your efforts in your respective areas of deployment," he said.

On Tuesday Gen Kayihura named 25 regional and district police commanders in a reshuffle.

He appointed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Richard Egesa as the commandant of Ikafe Police Training School which is renowned for training Field Force Unit (FFU) officers that who specialise in crowd control management.

ACP Egesa has been the Regional Police Commander (RPC) of Rwenzori East.

Gen Kayihura transferred SSP Andrew Kaggwa to FFU headquarters in Naguru. He has been the RPC Kampala South.

Others who District police commanders are SSP Ceaser Tusingwire, Rwenzori East; SSP Ignatius Otong, North West Nile; SSP Peter Nkulange, Rwenzori West; SSP John Ematu, Kyoga North; SSP Bashir Sempala, Kampala Metropolitan East; SP Victor Nahabwe, Kampala Metropolitan South and SP Samuel Asiimwe, Kampala Metropolitan North.

Gen Kayihura appointed SP Martin Mbabazi as DPC Jinja, SP James Kawalya as RPC Kyenjojo, SP Alex Wanwire as RPC Buikwe and SP Dian Jane Nyamisango as RPC Mpigi among others.

Other new DPCs are SP Christopher Ruhunde (Njeru), SP Charles Mugisa (Kumi), SP Milton Bwambale (Rukiga), SP Godfrey Achiria (Kaboong), SP Apollo Kyangungu (Ntoroko), SP Peter Chekrom (Human Resourse Department pending course), SP Frank Natamba (Pakwach), SP Abbas Senyonjo (Butebo), SP Emmanuel Mafunda (Maracha) while SP Samuel Alum is the substantive DPc of Bunyangabo