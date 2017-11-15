14 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Petrol Up By Sh1.03 in November Fuel Review, Kerosene Increases By Sh5

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — The cost of super petrol has risen further starting November 15 to December 14.

In the latest pump prices review by the Energy Regulatory Commission, the costs of Petrol has risen by Sh1.03 per litre while diesel and kerosene have gone up by Sh3.70 and Sh5.05 per litre respectively.

The commission says the move was attributed to a rising average landed cost of super petrol, diesel and kerosene.

The landed cost of super petrol, diesel and kerosene are reported to have increased by 1.42, 6.31 and 8.12 percent respectively between September and October.

In Nairobi, a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh102.70, diesel at Sh92.41 and kerosene at Sh71.23 while the maximum pump price for super petrol in Mombasa has been set at Sh99.42, Sh89.13 per litre of diesel, and Sh68.46 for Kerosene.

In Kisumu, the retail price of super petrol has been capped at Sh104.67, diesel at Sh94.57 and kerosene at Sh73.15, while in Eldoret maximum pump price for petrol, diesel and kerosene are now set at Sh104.60, Sh94.51 and Sh73.15 respectively.

"Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shilling exchange rate appreciated by 0.37 per cent from Sh103.12 to Sh103.51 in October," ERC says.

Kenya

Petitioners Win Access to Polls Body Forms, Voters' Register

The Supreme Court has allowed the individuals challenging the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta access to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.