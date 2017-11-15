South Africa: Defence Adamant DNA Will Exonerate Thembisile Yende Murder Accused

15 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

The defence attorney for David Ngwenya, who stands accused of killing Eskom employee Thembisile Yende, remains adamant that the outstanding DNA results will exonerate his client of the charges.

Advocate Zola Majavu told the Springs Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning that he had received word that the tests for the DNA results had already been completed on October 12.

However, the State said they would only receive the DNA results before the end of the year.

Majavu said he would approach the court for a new bail application if the DNA results proved Ngwenya's innocence.

Majavu said he was also in possession of video footage relating to the case as well as a DNA report, but would not give further details.

"People are going to be surprised when the truth comes out. The truth is going to come out soon," Majavu said.

Ngwenya made a brief appearance in court.

The 43-year-old technician at Eskom is accused of injecting his lover Yende with a substance before striking her on the head with a crowbar and subsequently suffocating and strangling her after a struggle.

He allegedly killed Yende after he suspected that she would "spill the beans" on his alleged involvement in a copper cable theft syndicate.

Yende, a 29-year-old mother of one, went missing on May 17. Her body was found in an office at the isolated Eskom Pietersboth substation in Springs, Ekurhuleni, after Eskom workers detected a putrid smell more than a week after she was reported missing.

Ngwenya was arrested on June 15 and denied bail.

The matter was postponed to January 31, 2018 for further investigation.

A small group of family members and supporters were protesting outside court. They carried placards that read: "Eskom why was Thembisile working alone in a demarcated substation".

A second placard read: "Eskom where was the securities".

