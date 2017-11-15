15 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sorcerer Unleashes Horrid Video to Prove Ritual Helped MCA Win Seat

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Sayagie

A confessed sorcerer produced video footage in a Narok court in a bid to prove that he aided a local leader to win elections.

Mr Robert Mwongela, from Nzambai village, Kitui County, was testifying in a petition against the election of Olpusimoru Ward MCA Kikayet ole Kuyo on an ODM ticket in the August 8 General Election.

It was filed by Jubilee Party's William ole Masikonte, a former majority leader in the Narok County Assembly who lost in the election.

Mr Mwongela claimed to have performed rituals that confused Mr Masikonte's supporters.

AUTHENTICITY OF VIDEO

Mr Kuyo's lawyers, however, questioned the authenticity of the footage and the witnesses' testimony.

The video shows a man slaughtering a colobus monkey as he performs rituals near a fire then tying the animal's skin around the waist of another who is partly naked.

Appearing before Narok High Court Deputy Registrar Tito Gesora, defence lawyer Amos Rotich argued: "The footage is not clearly showing who the person Mr Mwongela says is my client is.

"We are just seeing a bare back; we have not seen his face and we cannot depend on hearsay."

He further questioned the dates when the alleged ritual was performed and how the wizard travelled all the way, further stating that his client did not know the man.

MONKEY'S INTESTINES

Cross-examined by lawyer Karanja Mbugua for the petitioner on Monday, Mr Mwongela told Mr Gesora he ordered the MCA to spread the monkey's intestines in four key polling stations.

The witness said he decided to testify against his client after he reneged on a Sh500,000 fee after the "job" was done.

Mr Mwongela shocked the court with a claim that he ordered the blood of the animal spilled at Mr Masikonte's gate, 20 kilometres away in Ilkiai village, Narok North, to cast a spell on him.

That made a lorry ferrying Mr Masikonte's supporters to mysteriously overturn, injuring seven of them, with some admitted to hospital, he further claimed.

Kenya

Petitioners Win Access to Polls Body Forms, Voters' Register

The Supreme Court has allowed the individuals challenging the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta access to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.