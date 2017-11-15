Kenya: Sorcerer Unleashes Horrid Video to Prove Ritual Helped MCA Win Seat

A confessed sorcerer produced video footage in a Narok court in a bid to prove that he aided a local leader to win elections.

Mr Robert Mwongela, from Nzambai village, Kitui County, was testifying in a petition against the election of Olpusimoru Ward MCA Kikayet ole Kuyo on an ODM ticket in the August 8 General Election.

It was filed by Jubilee Party's William ole Masikonte, a former majority leader in the Narok County Assembly who lost in the election.

Mr Mwongela claimed to have performed rituals that confused Mr Masikonte's supporters.

AUTHENTICITY OF VIDEO

Mr Kuyo's lawyers, however, questioned the authenticity of the footage and the witnesses' testimony.

The video shows a man slaughtering a colobus monkey as he performs rituals near a fire then tying the animal's skin around the waist of another who is partly naked.

Appearing before Narok High Court Deputy Registrar Tito Gesora, defence lawyer Amos Rotich argued: "The footage is not clearly showing who the person Mr Mwongela says is my client is.

"We are just seeing a bare back; we have not seen his face and we cannot depend on hearsay."

He further questioned the dates when the alleged ritual was performed and how the wizard travelled all the way, further stating that his client did not know the man.

MONKEY'S INTESTINES

Cross-examined by lawyer Karanja Mbugua for the petitioner on Monday, Mr Mwongela told Mr Gesora he ordered the MCA to spread the monkey's intestines in four key polling stations.

The witness said he decided to testify against his client after he reneged on a Sh500,000 fee after the "job" was done.

Mr Mwongela shocked the court with a claim that he ordered the blood of the animal spilled at Mr Masikonte's gate, 20 kilometres away in Ilkiai village, Narok North, to cast a spell on him.

That made a lorry ferrying Mr Masikonte's supporters to mysteriously overturn, injuring seven of them, with some admitted to hospital, he further claimed.