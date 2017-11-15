15 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police - No Welcome Party for Odinga at JKIA

Photo: Nairobi News
Raila Odinga (left) disembarks from a plane at JKIA.
By Hilary Kimuyu

Police have warned National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders against mobilising their supporters to welcome Raila Odinga at JKIA on Friday.

In a statement, police spokesman George Kinoti said that access at the airport is restricted to travelers only.

"The attention of the National Police Services has been drawn to press reports to the effect that some politicians are mobilizing crowds to march to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to receive Hon. Raila Odinga on Friday 17, November 2017, upon his return from an overseas trip," the statement read in part.

HIGHLY PROTECTED

In his warning, Mr Kinoti noted that JKIA is a highly protected area.

"It is therefore not advisable to mobilize huge crowds to travel to that facility as it risks jeopadising the safety of air operators, passengers and other airport users," noted Kinoti.

The opposition had on Monday announced that they will hold a 'dress rehearsal 'rally on Thursday after a rescheduled of the arrival of its leader.

Mr Odinga has been in the United States since Tuesday last week for meetings with top bureaucrats and Congress officials, as well as Kenyans living there.

