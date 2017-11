Two police officers and an examination official were on Tuesday killed by bandits in Kasarani, Turkana County.

Kapedo AP camp inspector John Wabwire said that the officers were escorting the official from Lokichar, where he had toured Kapedo Secondary School to assess the candidates' progress in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam.

Mr Wabwire said one officer is missing after a shootout ensured at 5pm.