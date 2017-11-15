Namibia: Integration of Traditional Healers Into Primary Health Care

A LOCAL medical anthropologist has suggested that traditional medicine and biomedicine should be used in tandem in order to accommodate and treat mental illness, not only in traditional settings in state facilities.

This is the conviction of Dr Michael Shirungu carried in findings of a recent study.

The study, situated against the background of the World Health Organisation's 2005 statement of "No health without mental health", was made known at a recent public lecture organised by the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST).

Through his research, Shirungu noted that people draw on both systems to address their mental illness. The inclusion of traditional healing into biomedicine frameworks of treatment can arguably be beneficial to a country like Namibia with few resources. This trend, he says, is supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO, 2005) and it is estimated that more than 80% of Africans visit traditional healers, although the frequency fluctuates from one area to another and between rural and urban areas.

"Nonetheless, due to increased costs, side effects and unavailability of pharmaceuticals, especially in rural areas, people often turn to traditional medicine to manage their health problems, and as such, traditional medicine is a potential source of safe and affordable alternatives medicine," Shirungu said.

He further noted that the possible causes, diagnoses and treatment of mental illness by tradition healers, versus that of biomedicine, are totally different.

"Healers who use traditional medicine are a vital link to supplying the needed services in their communities as populations grow, and health concerns continue to increase in complexity and case numbers," said Shirungu.

The spokesperson of NCRST, Ockert Jansen, said they hosted this public lecture as part of its Indigenous Knowledge System Council's (IKSC) activities. He added that after this a yearly event in the field of Indigenous Knowledge Systems will follow.

Shirungu also argued that although there is little evidence to support the efficacy of traditional medicine and possible collaboration appears to have failed, given the political and critical aspects of dialogue between the two paradigms, "There is, however, a need to understand, make sense of and, if possible, appraise 'traditional' healing systems, specifically 'traditional' herbal or plant remedies to support existing conventional therapies."

He emphasised that the biomedical framework assumes that the disease processes operate in a natural sphere, unaffected by cultural influence, however, this is not what he found during his research.

During the lecture, Shirungu presented staggering statistics such as that half or as much as 61% of patients who attended a state health facility for a mental illness, also consulted a traditional healer(s).

"It is crucial to spark the debate on how we can integrate traditional healing and traditional medicine in the formal healthcare system," Shirungu added when dealing with the issue of collaboration.

This, he says, is crucial at this point, especially in terms of understanding the view of traditional healers and how mental illness could be a possible result of social deviance, ancestral wrath or even witchcraft.

NOTE: Dr Shirungu's research was supported by the NCRST and the National Research Foundation (NRF) under the bilateral collaboration between Namibia and South Africa.