South Africa: Escaped Awaiting Trial Prisoner Arrested

An awaiting trial prisoner, who escaped from police custody on Monday evening after appearing in court for murder, has been apprehended, Limpopo police said.

Petrus Moyo, 27, was arrested during the early hours of Wednesday morning after he escaped from the Lephalale police station's holding cells on Monday, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Moyo was part of a group of men who allegedly shot and killed Dr Werner Emslie and injured his wife outside Lephalale on September 20, Ngoepe said.

The attack allegedly took place at about 20:00.

"Dr Werner Emslie, aged 55, was sitting outside the house on his farm at Afguns outside Lephalale when four unknown men, two armed with pistols, attacked and shot him to death and further shot his 55-year-old wife, who is also a doctor," said Ngoepe.

The wife was seriously injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The attackers took two hand guns and fled in Dr Emslie's white Toyota double cab bakkie.

The vehicle was later found abandoned a distance away from the house.

Moyo was arrested on October 18 in Frankfort in the Free State. He was charged with murder, housebreaking and theft.

He also faces an immigration-related charge, which stems from allegations that he was in the country illegally.

The other suspects remain at large.

Moyo's case was postponed to December 14 for further investigation.

