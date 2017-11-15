Namibia: Women and Diabetes - Our Right to a Healthy Future

DIABETES is a condition that affects more and more Namibians each year, yet very few people are aware of the extent of the problem, hence the Namibia Diabetes Lifestyle Foundation was established in 2012.

The theme for World Diabetes Month 2017 is 'Women and Diabetes - our right to a healthy future'.

The foundation aims to among others, create awareness so everyone can be informed about Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, whether it affects themselves or those around them, and to provide support to children living with Type 1 Diabetes without medical aid by providing them with insulin, blood glucose test strips and other needs that may arise for the effective management of this condition.

Diabetes is a costly condition and without the correct treatment, life-threatening complications and even death are inevitable. Diabetes is a global problem, the eighth most likely cause of death, resulting in 4,9 million deaths in 2014 worldwide.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, almost 600 million people in the world may be living with diabetes by 2035.

The federation says an estimated 19,8 million adults in Africa were living with diabetes in 2014. However, the region has at least 63% undiagnosed diabetes cases, most of them Type 2 diabetes.

The earlier a person is diagnosed and management of diabetes begins, the better the chances of preventing harmful and costly complications.

The Namibia Diabetes Lifestyle Foundation is planning the following projects for Friday and Saturday.

DENIM FOR DIABETES - STICKERS

On 17 November, all Namibians are encouraged to wear denims to show their support for diabetes. Stickers will be sold at N$10 each. Show you care and support this cause. Speak to your manager or principal and get them involved!

Contact persons for stickers:

- Windhoek: Heloise Kotze @ 081 228 5563 or naroegas@gmail.com

- Swakopmund: Sr. Gesina Spangenberg @ 081 277 4498 or gesina@wcdcnam.org OR Mariska van Wyk @ 081 385 4375

- Otjiwarongo: Linda Swart @ 081 893 9828 or meds@iway.na

- Grootfontein: Merike Heath @ 081 169 6665 or merike@lukaoptics.com

RUN/WALK FOR DIABETES

On Saturday 18 November, a 5km fun run/walk will be held in Windhoek at Otjiwarongo and at Grootfontein to raise funds and awareness. All of these events will start at 07h30 and entry fees are N$50 (adults) and N$30 (children under 12). Venues to be confirmed.

Contact Person for run/walk in:

- Windhoek: Susan Grobler @ 081 357 4441 or susan@dsa-africa.com

- Otjiwarongo: Lore Wormsbacher @ 081 847 4587 or

lorewormsbacher@gmail.com

- Grootfontein: Merike Heath @ 081 169 6665 or merike@lukaoptics.com

CUPCAKES

Can people who have diabetes eat cupcakes? Of course they can! We all need to live a healthy balanced lifestyle - so it is not the fact that you eat a cupcake, it is how many cupcakes you eat that makes the difference. Any order of more than 100 cupcakes will receive free delivery. Cupcakes will be sold on Friday, 17 November at N$15 per cupcake.

Contact person for cupcakes:

- Windhoek: Susan Grobler @ 081 357 4441 or susan@dsa-africa.com OR

Gerna de Jager @ 081 813 7415 or gernasteyn@gmail.com

WOMAN'S BREAKFAST

Luka Optics is hosting a Woman's Breakfast on 11 November 2017 @ 08h30 at the Okahandja Country Hotel.

Contact person for Woman's Breakfast

- Okahandja: Prisca @ 081 125 5000

MERCHANDISE FOR SALE

Merchandise can also be ordered to help support this cause. Items such as T-shirts; awareness pins; coffee mugs; alert silicon bracelets; and lots more are available. Stocks are available at 40 Koinseb Street, Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek or alternatively, merchandise can be couriered.

The foundation would like to thank all sponsors and volunteers that have already contributed to the cause. The battle is far from done but with more help like yours, we can be victorious.

If you would like to donate, please see below our banking details: Namibia Diabetes Lifestyle Foundation, First National Bank, Namibia. Cheque account number: 62249942914 Branch code: 280071

Swift code: FIRNNANX

For more information, visit our Facebook page: Namibian Diabetes Lifestyle Foundation @ https://www.facebook.com/Namibia-Diabetes-Lifestyle-Foundation- 515598925191481/.

*Susan Grobler is the managing director of Namibia Diabetes Lifestyle Foundation.