FOOTBALL lovers will be treated to four back-to-back matches in Windhoek for a fraction of the cost on Saturday, courtesy of an agreement between a quartet of Namibia Premier League clubs.

League leaders African Stars, second-placed Tura Magic, Tigers in fifth, and seventh position occupants Civics have offered a massive discount for their home matches, which will take place consecutively at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

General admission to NPL matches is N$30, which makes Saturday's offer of N$40 for four action-packed showdowns one not to miss, Civics executive member Tim Isaacs, whose side face Chief Santos in the second match on the day (15h00), said yesterday.

"It is about supporting each other. For four matches at this price, I don't see it discouraging fans from showing up," an upbeat Isaacs explained.

"We hope spectators will come and enjoy themselves in large numbers, but that they do so in an orderly manner. Advance tickets will be sold at N$40, but you can still purchase one at the stadium for N$50."

The only side to have amassed maximum points from the opening six assignments, Stars, will look to maintain the course when they face basement team Young Chiefs in the penultimate match of the day.

"From African Stars' side, we can guarantee competitive and entertaining football," said Starlile chief executive officer Lesley Kozonguizi.

Champions Tigers face Mighty Gunners in the fourth game (19h00) as they attempt to keep within touching distance of the leaders, and will also use Saturday's platform to sell club merchandise.

Meanwhile, Magic, who take on Rundu Chiefs in the opening encounter (13h00), parted ways with head coach Paulus Shipanga "by mutual consent", the club announced on Monday. The coach said the shock decision was based on "a difference in philosophy" pertaining to the future of the club.

"I'm not angry. It's not personal. It's got nothing to do with money or player issues. It's professional differences. We couldn't understand each other," Shipanga, who still had a year left on his deal, told The Namibian Sport yesterday.

The Katutura club was similarly economical with details when announcing the break-up on Monday evening, saying only that assistant coach James Britz will fill the vacant seat until a substantive coach is appointed. The rest of the technical team remains the same.

Upon joining in July 2015, Shipanga led the Magicians to a third-place finish at the end of his first season, while they currently lie just two points shy of early pacesetters African Stars.

"Tura Magic thanks Shipanga for his invaluable contribution to the stability and success of the club in a short space of time. He joins a short list of reputable coaches, among them Timo Tjongarero, Ronnie Kanalelo, Woody Jacobs and Bertus Bock, who have done remarkably well during their stints at Tura Magic," the club said in a statement.

Tickets are available through Web-tickets Namibia in Pick n Pay outlets countrywide. Beverages will be sold in open-top foam or plastic containers only, the organisers said.

Complete Round 7-8 Fixtures:

Friday, 17 November - Orlando Pirates v Black Africa 20h00 (Sam Nujoma Stadium);

Saturday, 18 November - Tura Magic v Rundu Chiefs 13h00, Civics v Chief Santos 15h00, African Stars v Young Chiefs 17h00, Tigers v Mighty Gunners 19h00 (all at Sam Nujoma Stadium), Life Fighters v Young African 15h00 (Mokati Stadium), Eleven Arrows v Citizens 15h00, Blue Waters v Unam 17h00 (both Kuisebmund Stadium);

Sunday, 19 November - Civics v Young Chiefs 15h00, African Stars v Chief Santos 17h00, Orlando Pirates v Young African 19h00 (all at Sam Nujoma Stadium), Tigers v Rundu Chiefs 15h00 (Unam Stadium), Tura Magic v Mighty Gunners 15h00 (SKW Stadium), Life Fighers v Black Africa 13h00 (Mokati Stadium), Blue Waters v Citizens 13h00, Eleven Arrows v Unam 15h00 (both Kuisebmund Stadium).