Malawi: Malaria Vaccine Trial in July 2018

Lilongwe — Malaria vaccine trial is expected to be conducted in the country in July, 2018 in a pilot phase.

National Malaria Control Programme Manager, Dr Michael Kayange disclosed this Friday in Lilongwe during a press briefing as part of the commemoration of Malaria SADC week and Malaria Day.

He said preparations for the vaccine are trials are underway in the country and it is expected that by July first trials would be conducted.

Kayange said the vaccine trial would be conducted trial basis in some of the hot spot and we would require cooperation of the public.

"For the past 30 years, World Health Organization (WHO) has been working hard to come up with Malaria vaccine as one way of fighting the disease globally. Malaria is killing a lot of under-five-5 children and pregnancy mothers hence the need to develop the vaccine as a preventive measure," he said.

The Programme Manager pointed out that various trials have been done in the past and the phase have gone up to phase four of the trails but no conclusive decision has been made.

He explained that the pilot phase on the vaccine would roll out in the communities and would see the outcome of the process.

"The vaccine trial is not the conclusive intervention to the fight against malaria in the country. When we conduct the trials will wait for the WHO to evaluate and if successful then we will roll out across all districts," Kayange hinted.

He said the trials would be conducted in Nkhotakota, one of the districts with high records of malaria cases.