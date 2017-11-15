Mozambique: Fuel Prices Rise

Maputo — The Mozambican government has increased fuel prices by between 3.2 and 20.8 per cent, with effect as from Wednesday.

The steepest increase is for domestic cooking gas (LPG). The price rises from 58.04 meticais (95 US cents) a kilo to 70.11 meticais a kilo, a hike of 20.8 per cent.

Motorists will pay 5.4 per cent more for their petrol - the price rises from 59.52 to 62.72 meticais per litre. For diesel, the increase is 5.7 per cent, rising from 53.38 to 56.43 meticais a litre.

The price of a litre of kerosene rises by 3.2 per cent, from 43.32 to 44.73 meticais.

A press release from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy blamed world energy prices for the increases. It noted that the price of crude oil has risen substantially on the world market - from 47.58 dollars a barrel in June to 62.23 dollars this month, which is an increase of over 30 per cent.

There was also a sharp rise in the international price of domestic gas. A tonne of gas cost 492 dollars in September, but rose by 17.5 per cent, to 578 dollars a tonne, in October.

The Ministry release assured the public that the government “will continue to protect the neediest sectors”, by subsidising the fuel used in passenger transport, agriculture, artisanal fishing, and the generation of electricity by diesel-fired generators in the districts.

The government is currently reviewing fuel prices every month, and changing them whenever the import price, expressed in meticais, moves up or down by more than three per cent. The determinants are the world market prices, and the exchange rate of the metical against the US dollar.

In recent weeks, the metical has been slowly appreciating against the dollar - but this has been nowhere near enough to offset the rise in international fuel prices.