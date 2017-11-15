Malawi: Media Key in the Fight Against Malaria

Lilongwe — National Malaria Control Programme has viewed the media in the country as a key stakeholder in the dissemination of information to the public in the fight against malaria.

National Malaria Control Programme Manager, Dr. Michael Kayange said this this Friday in Lilongwe, during a press briefing as of part of the commemoration of Malaria SADC week whose theme is "educate the public about malaria" and celebrating Malaria Day which falls on November 10.

He said the media is central in the fight against malaria saying they have all the means to pass on the relevant information about the diseases to the public and various stakeholder easily.

The Programme Manager pointed out that the media need to play a crucial role of informing the public on the importance of sleeping under nets, getting tested before administering malaria drugs and to take care of their surroundings in order to avoid providing bleeding grounds for mosquitoes.

"The fight against Malaria in the country calls for multisectoral approach and the media can be left out in the process. We need full involvement of the media in all our programmes hence the need to actively participate involve them in issues concerning the fight against the disease." Kayange explained.

He said survey has indicated that some people in the country get their information about malaria from health facilities and only 63 per cent said they got through the media.

The Programme Manager challenged the media to do more on the issue of information dissemination to the public so that it could reach about 90 per cent of the population as way of enhancing the fight.

"The National Malaria Control Programme is ready to support the media in issues of malaria fight.

Our offices are ready to work with the media all the time. Let us establish a close working relationship with the aim of collaborating in the fight against malaria," Kayange assured the media.

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Adrian Chikumbi encouraged the media to be in the forefront in reporting important issues about malaria prevention and management.

He said the fight against malaria need to take the centre stage as it puts the lives of under-five children and pregnant women at risk and the media could help sensitize the public on need to know the signs and symptoms of the disease through various forms.