Namibia: Lawyers Ask for Probe On Trustco Non-Payments

One of the law firms claiming that the company Trustco Insurance has been failing to pay them for legal services provided to Legal Shield policyholders has now instituted a complaint against the company with the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority and the Bank of Namibia.

The complaint against Trustco Insurance was delivered to Namfisa and the central bank last week. It was compiled by ISG Namibia, which was asked by law firm Krüger, Van Vuuren and Co to investigate Trustco Insurance's alleged non-payment of legal fees.

In the complaint, in which Namfisa is asked to investigate the cash reserves of Trustco Insurance, ISG Namibia says it believes that Legal Shield was not honouring its legal obligations towards its policyholders and was, by terminating instructions given to law firms which complained about unpaid accounts, obstructing the delivery of justice.

In response to the laying of the complaint, Trustco group spokesperson Neville Basson referred The Namibian to a press statement that was issued by Trustco Insurance near the end of September, before adding: "Trustco Insurance has operated in the highly respected financial regulatory environment of Namibia for the past 17 years, and therefore has the utmost confidence that it meets the regulatory standards and requirements of these statutory bodies."

In its previous media statement, Trustco Insurance said it declared a dispute on the accounts of some lawyers after fees charged by them exceeded the fee structure agreed with Trustco Insurance, that the company was invoiced for work not done by the lawyers, that some attorneys claimed payments that were not due and payable, and that the company was invoiced by lawyers before the finalisation of specific phases of cases in which they received instructions to represent Legal Shield clients.

The company also stated that it had "no other option but to proceed with the dispute, and investigate each and every account of certain attorneys".

In the complaints laid with Namfisa and the Bank of Namibia, ISG Namibia says after it was asked by Krüger, Van Vuuren & Co to investigate Trustco Insurance's alleged non-payment of legal fees due to lawyers who had been providing services to Legal Shield policyholders, 11 law firms confirmed that Trustco has failed to pay them for work they had done.

Out of the eight law firms which provided ISG Namibia with details about the accounts they alleged had not been paid by Trustco Insurance, seven have denied that the company declared a dispute with them on any of their invoices, it is stated in the complaint.

Another firm informed ISG Namibia that it received only a vague letter in which it was alleged that fewer than a third of the accounts submitted by it for payment had been correct.

One of the firms alleging that Trustco Insurance was failing to pay its accounts is claiming that the company owes it about N$1,6 million and has not declared a dispute on its invoices, while the firm is also not aware of any request having been made to the Law Society of Namibia for its invoices to be assessed to check their correctness.

Another firm claims Trustco Insurance owes it N$614 000, while other firms' overdue accounts for Legal Shield work range from N$80 000 to about N$280 000, it is stated in ISG Namibia's complaint.

In the complaint, signed by one of ISG Namibia's members, Eben de Klerk, it is also stated that the Bank of Namibia was being included in the request for an investigation because if there was overlapping control of Legal Shield and Trustco Bank as parts of the Trustco Group, there could be a risk of funds being transferred from one to the other to create an impression that reserve requirements were being met.