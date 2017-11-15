Liberia: 'Attack On Justice Yuoh Was Calculated,' Judge Dixon Says

Criminal Court 'C' Judge Blamo Dixon on Monday claimed that the attack on the home of Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh was a calculated attempt by her attackers.

Judge Dixon's allegation contradicts an earlier statement by Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman dispelling rumors that the attack was politically motivated.

Justice Yuoh's residence was reportedly attacked on November 5 by some unknown persons leaving several properties destroyed.

In his remarks at the opening of the November 2017 Term of Criminal Courts A, B, C and D, Judge Dixon described the incident as a "calculated attempt."

"We judges join the Supreme Court to categorically condemn in the harshest possible terms the unprovoked, unwarranted, unprecedented and cowardice attack on the residence of Justice Yuoh," the criminal court judge maintained.

"We would like to tell Liberians and those outside the country that we are convinced that the attack on the residence of Justice Yuoh was also on the homes of the judiciary. While we seize the opportunity to say sorry to Justice Yuoh, we also signal a caveat that such a devilish act should not be repeated in our country, in any form or manner."

The police have, since then, increased armed security around each of the five justices, including Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor.

The alleged perpetrator(s) of the attack on Yuoh's residence reportedly threw stones and other projectiles into her compound, which also damaged properties owned by her neighbors.

The incident at Justice Yuoh's home took place during the period the full bench of the Supreme Court was hearing the Liberty Party's complaints of fraud and irregularities in the conduct of the October 10 presidential and legislative elections against the National Elections Commission (NEC). The Supreme Court ruling resulted in the suspension of the November 7 runoff between Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party (UP) and Senator George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).