Namibia: Farm Workers Get New Minimum Wage

THE Namibia Farm Workers Union and the Agricultural Employers Association yesterday signed an agreement on the minimum wage for workers in the sector.

Union general secretary Rocco Nguvauva said the agreement, signed in Windhoek, stipulates that the new minimum wage for farm workers will be N$900 per month with N$500 additional as food allowance. The previous minimum wage was N$400 for food allowance and N$690 for wages. The new agreement came into force on 1 November 2017, and will remain in force until it is amended or replaced by another collective agreement of the parties.

The aim of the agreement is to improve the living standards of agricultural employees, to reduce poverty, to maintain social peace, to ensure income levels above the breadline, and to curb and prevent the exploitation of agricultural workers, Nguvauva said.

"I must tell the house that this agreement on the minimum wage determines only the entry level of agricultural employees, and includes contract employees in the sector. It also covers employees on hunting and game farming lodges", he added.

Nguvauva said the agreement also requires employers to provide decent accommodation with sanitation to employees, free water and electricity where applicable, and to allow employees to keep animals at the farms without any fees payable.

He furthermore sounded a serious warning to employers who may want to dismiss or dump workers because of this agreement, saying the union will deal with them appropriately.

The Agricultural Employers Association's chairperson Hellmut Förtsch said although the minimum wage was supposed to have been revised annually according to the agreement, it was only revised every three to four years in the past.

"As such, this new minimum wage, which came into effect on 1 November 2017, replaces the previous one of June 2014," he noted.

Förtsch emphasised that the minimum wage is just an entry level wage meant for young farm workers without previous experience, adding that the average actual salaries paid to farm workers on commercial farms are much higher.

"All parties negotiated in good faith throughout, and we believe that a win-win settlement was reached," he said. The minimum wage in the agricultural sector is to be implemented and enforced through public education and information dissemination by the parties to members and non-members of the involved parties, ensuring compliance with relevant legal provisions, the consideration of penalties for non-compliance with the minimum wage, and the protection of agricultural employees against victimisation.