15 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Iron and Steel Contract Approved

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Tuesday approved the contract authorising Capitol Resources, a subsidiary of the Australian company Baobab, to mine iron ore in Chiuta district, in the western province of Tete.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Deputy Education Minister Armindo Ngunga said the contract allows Capitol Resources to produce iron and steel. It also envisages the construction of a thermal power station. The contract is for 25 years and is renewable.

On its website, Baobab boasts that its Tete steel factory will be “the cornerstone of Mozambique's steel industry for the next 100 years”.

It is developing the Tete Iron and Steel Project in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which holds a 13 per cent stake in the project. The IFC is the private sector lending arm of the World Bank group, and claims to be the largest development organisation exclusively focused on the private sector in developing countries.

The steel plant will be located about 50 kilometres north of Tete city. Baobab says it will be “ideally positioned to service the burgeoning Mozambican demand for steel as well as the neighbouring landlocked markets of Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe, which are almost entirely dependent on steel imports”.

The Council of Ministers also approved two loans contracted by the government with the Italian bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in September.

One loan is for 60 million euros (71 million US dollars) and will finance the Maputo City storm water drainage system. The second loan, for 35 million euros, will finance the Technical and Professional Education reform programme.

The two loans are interest free and should be repaid over 25 years.

Mozambique

Forests Under Threat, Warns Minister

Forests still cover 51 per cent of Mozambique, but this percentage is declining thanks to slash and burn agriculture,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.