Kenya: Nasa Leaders Visit Co-Principal Kalonzo Musyoka in Germany

A group of leaders affiliated to the National Super Alliance (Nasa) on Wednesday visited Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Germany, where he has been for the last month.

Nasa co-principal Moses Wetang'ula and governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Josphat Nanok (Turkana) visited the Nasa co-principal.

#RESIST

Mr Musyoka's wife Pauline Kalonzo was said to have sought specialised treatment in Europe.

Mr Musyoka, who was Nasa leader Raila Odinga's running mate in the August 8 presidential election, left the country on October 11.

Prof Kibwana and Mr Nanok were attending the UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn and took time to see their leader. Mr Wetang'ula flew out to Germany purposely to visit Mr Musyoka and give him moral support.

The Wiper leader shared several photos he posed with the team in the chilly German weather on his Facebook page and one sentence brief message where he thanked the leaders for visiting him.

"Thank you my brothers Senator Moses Wetang'ula, Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana and Governor Josphat Nanok for checking on me in Germany. God Bless You. #RESIST" read the post.

CONSULTED

That was Mr Musyoka's first public confirmation of his whereabouts amid speculation on his silence and absence from key Nasa events.

In the photos, Mr Musyoka wore a brave face despite reports emerging that for he has been juggling between the heavy demands of the presidential campaign schedule and nursing his wife.

Mr Musyoka's absence from the country's political scene has seen a number of significant developments in the opposition camp, chief among them being the formation of the Nasa wing - the National Resistance Movement - soon after last month's repeat poll.

However, sources told the Nation that he is in constant touch with his fellow Nasa principals and is consulted daily on the affairs of his Wiper Party.

WIPER

During Mr Musyoka's absence, Governor Kibwana and his Kitui counterpart Charity Ngilu took charge of the Nasa campaign in Ukambani to boycott the repeat presidential election.

Last week, Prof Kibwana chaired a party retreat for Wiper elected leaders in Machakos County, where they discussed the restructuring programme and how to fill vacant positions following the resignation of former senators Hassan Omar and David Musila.

Mr Omar resigned as secretary-general last month while Mr Musila, who was the party national chairman, quit after losing the Wiper nominations to Dr Julius Malombe in Kitui in April.

Mr Omar and Mr Musila have both joined President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party.