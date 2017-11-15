Nigeria: ASUU Raises Alarm Over Corruption in Kano Varsities

Kano — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kano Zone has frowned at the non-payment of excess workload allowance and postgraduate research grant totalling N273 million, as well as other conflicting issues at Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil.

In a statement signed by the Zonal Coordinator, Professor Mahmud Lawal, the union also expressed worry over "the apparent breach of the law establishing the university where a council was constituted and inaugurated without the election of the representatives of a critical stakeholder in the university, the congregation representative to council."

The statement added that "the zone frowns at the way and manner a council meeting was held immediately after its inauguration on October 3, 2017 without formal notice to members and knowing that the internal members of council from congregation were not elected."

The zone comprising Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State University, Bayero University, Kano, Federal University Dutse, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, and KUST after their meeting at KUST, urged the university authority to take urgent steps to resolve the issue.

"The zone received a worrisome report where senate, the highest regulator of academic standards in the university only meet at the whims and caprices of the vice-chancellor to consider issues of less importance."

The union also expressed disgust that up to date, the university senate has not met to consider results of the 2015/2016 academic session, while the institution is in 2016/2017 academic session.

The zone noted with dismay that despite repeated congress resolutions and correspondences to the state government and a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), nothing has been done to call the vice-chancellor to order.

The statement added that Kano ASUU zone "views this as provocative and deliberate attempt to deny our members their entitlements and has the capacity to undermine the peaceful atmosphere on the campus.

"The zone calls on the visitor to the university and the pro-chancellor and chairman of the council to call the authorities of the university to order and ensure the immediate payment of our members' entitlements in order to avoid unpalatable situation in the system."