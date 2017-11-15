15 November 2017

Namibia Appreciates India's Support

THE high commission of India celebrated Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (Itec) Day in Windhoek last week.

The event was attended by Namibian students and officials who benefited from training and studies in India through the Itec or the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship programmes.

Addressing the gathering, Indian high commissioner to Namibia Kumar Tuhin said the Itec programme started in 1964.

"Every year, more than 10 000 participants from all over the globe go to India for capacity-building courses in diverse areas at leading centres of excellence in India, in both the public and private sectors, in both the civilian and defence fields. From Namibia, already more than 1 100 Namibian officials and students were offered scholarships under this programme," Tuhin said.

The event was also attended by the deputy minister of international relations Peya Mushelenga, who conveyed the appreciation of the Namibian government to the Indian government.

"Thank you to the government of India for providing the Itec and ICCR scholarships," Mushelenga said. He described the programmes as useful for building the capacity of Namibian officials and students.

He thus advised Namibian officials to take full advantage of the opportunity presented by these scholarships, and urged them to become a bridge of friendship between India and Namibia upon their return.

Mushelenga also presented airline tickets, sponsored by the Indian high commission, to some Namibian officials going to India for courses this month and in December.

During the event, a few Itec alumni also spoke about their experiences in India, and the benefits of the training programmes. The evening ended with a dinner of Indian delicacies hosted by the high commissioner.

