15 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Maina - Senate Committee Grills AGF in Closed Door Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damilola Oyedele

Abuja — The Senate Committee charged with investigating the circumstances of the return and re-instatement of fugitive former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reforms Task Force Team, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, into the Federal Civil Service yesterday grilled the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Mr. Abubakar Malami, over his role in the scandal.

The meeting however held behind closed doors.

The Committee chaired by Senator Emmanuel Paulker, had last week also met with officials of the Federal Civil Service Commission behind closed doors.

It remains unclear why the committee has shut journalists out in the two instances, despite public attention on the scandal.

Malami is reported to have written the letter clearing Maina in the circumstances of his reinstatement, where the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau (rtd), and the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo Ita have also been fingered.

The AGF had arrived the venue of the meeting at 12.12pm, but the committee members were still at plenary.

Flanked by his aides and security men, Malami had waited, until he was ushered to another venue for the meeting.

At the opening, Paulker said the meeting would hold behind closed doors to allow invitees speak freely. He therefore asked journalists to go out.

Nigeria

ASUU Raises Alarm Over Corruption in Kano Varsities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kano Zone has frowned at the non-payment of excess workload allowance… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.