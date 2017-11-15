Nigeria: Maina - Senate Committee Grills AGF in Closed Door Meeting

Abuja — The Senate Committee charged with investigating the circumstances of the return and re-instatement of fugitive former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reforms Task Force Team, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, into the Federal Civil Service yesterday grilled the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Mr. Abubakar Malami, over his role in the scandal.

The meeting however held behind closed doors.

The Committee chaired by Senator Emmanuel Paulker, had last week also met with officials of the Federal Civil Service Commission behind closed doors.

It remains unclear why the committee has shut journalists out in the two instances, despite public attention on the scandal.

Malami is reported to have written the letter clearing Maina in the circumstances of his reinstatement, where the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau (rtd), and the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo Ita have also been fingered.

The AGF had arrived the venue of the meeting at 12.12pm, but the committee members were still at plenary.

Flanked by his aides and security men, Malami had waited, until he was ushered to another venue for the meeting.

At the opening, Paulker said the meeting would hold behind closed doors to allow invitees speak freely. He therefore asked journalists to go out.