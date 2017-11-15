Namibia: Six Rob Shopkeeper At Gunpoint

SIX male suspects held a Chinese shopkeeper at gunpoint, and assaulted and robbed him of N$30 000 on Sunday in the Oniipa area of the Oshikoto region, police have said.

It is alleged that the suspects, who had disconnected the CCTV, entered the shop and pretended to be customers.

They then pointed a gun at the shopkeeper before assaulting him and stealing the money that was kept in a safe in the manager's room. The suspects then drove off in a getaway car, a Toyota Corolla. No arrests have been made, and nothing has been recovered, although police investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, a yellow Toyota Corolla (N 250 96 SH), with engine number 5AH392245, Vin AE1105319846, was stolen from Ongwediva on Monday. Police investigations continue. A white single cab Toyota Hilux with registration number N198-979 W was also stolen along Mariental's main road in front of Pep Stores on Saturday.

It is alleged that the owner had parked his vehicle and gone into the shop, only to find that the vehicle was missing upon his return. No arrest or recovery has been made, and police investigations continue.

On Sunday at Farm Onguati, Karibib district, five Nguni cattle valued at N$35 000 were stolen from the grazing area by five male suspects.

The cattle were allegedly driven from Onguati Farm to Kranzberg Farm, where two cows were slaughtered while the other three had their hamstrings chopped with a panga.

A male suspect aged 32 has been arrested, while four of his accomplices are still on the run. The injured cattle and meat from the slaughtered animals were recovered.