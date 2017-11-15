Mozambique: 82 Motorists Arrested for Offering Bribes

Maputo — The Mozambican police have arrested 82 motorists for attempting to bribe members of the traffic police.

The spokesperson for the General Command of the police, Inacio Dina, told reporters on Tuesday that the arrests occurred last week during routine inspection operations on the country's roads. He claimed that the motorists offered the bribes in attempts to avoid paying fines for various traffic offences.

The bribes offered varied in size between 50 and 2,500 meticais (between 82 US cents and 41 dollars).

Dina urged motorists “to desist from these practices. We shall be implacable in fighting against any type of corruption, regardless of where it occurs.”

He suggests that motorists would be better advised to use their money to fix the problems with their cars, rather than trying to bribe the police. “Taking out money from your pocket in order to avoid paying a fine is a crime, and we are implacable against this kind of activity”, he said.

Dina said the police have recently stepped up their presence on the roads, in order to boost road safety, and as a side-effect the number of motorists caught offering bribes has increased.

The arrests occurred in nine of the country's 11 provinces. Heading the list was Maputo City with 29 arrests, followed by Tete with 13, Maputo province with 12 and Sofala with 10. Manica and Gaza were the only provinces with no arrests.

That in such a large number of cases, policemen refused bribes may suggest that the drive against corruption inside the police force is bearing fruit.

Meanwhile, the Maputo City Police Command has claimed that police shot dead six armed robbers in the outer suburb of Zimpeto on Tuesday night.

According to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent daily “O Pais”, the dead men were members of a gang wanted for a string of robberies against vehicles and shops. The police said they intervened just as the gang was about to rob a store owned by a Portuguese citizen in Zimpeto.

The gang tried to make its getaway in a stolen minibus, and drove towards the neighbouring city of Matola. When the police caught up with the minibus, an exchange of shots ensued in which six of the gang were killed. Two others escaped.

Inside the minibus the police found two guns, an AK-47 assault rifle and a pistol.