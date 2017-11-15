Mozambique: Largest University Cutting Student Numbers and Courses

Maputo — Mozambique's largest university, the Pedagogic University (UP), is cutting both its student intake and the number of courses it offers.

According to UP spokesperson Jose Castiano, cited in Wednesday's issue of the independent daily “O Pais”, the number of vacancies available for the 2018 academic year is 14,610, down from the 16,000 places offered this year. As befits a university whose main responsibility is the training of teachers, 8,500 places are in courses linked to education.

The UP is also scrapping no less than 62 courses. These are mostly courses taken through distance learning. Castiano said a proposal to scrap them has gone before the University's Academic Council.

Reasons given were the poor results obtained by students on these courses, the small number of students taking the courses, and difficulties with accessing the Internet in much of the country. Internet access has become key for distance learning courses.

“We reviewed how our courses were functioning”, said Castiano. “We paid special attention to the distance learning courses which take place outside of the university premises, and we concluded that it would be better to reorganise”.

Nonetheless, the UP is also discussing the possible opening of new degree courses in mechanical engineering and in public health and nutrition. The latter is intended to make use of the Health Science facilities in the southern city of Inhambane.

A third of all university students in Mozambique study on UP courses. The UP has delegations in all the provinces, which allows students to study near their homes.