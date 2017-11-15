Namibia: Pionierspark Robbery Suspects Expected in Court

The four Zimbabweans and two South Africans arrested on Monday following a daylight robbery at Westlane Lifestyle Centre in Pionierspark's Extension 1, are expected to make their first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court today.

Police inspector Pendukeni Haikali told The Namibian that N$336 000 was recovered upon their arrest, and an additional US$6 500 was confiscated later.

She said G4S security guards were transporting cash from the Spar supermarket when they were robbed at gunpoint, losing almost N$500 000.

"It is alleged that three armed suspects robbed the G4S security guards who were transporting cash from Westlane Lifestyle Centre in Pionierspark, and one suspect fired at the security guards.

The robbery took place as the victim was opening the cash-in-transit van to load the money. The suspects grabbed the victim, and fired one shot through the windows of the vehicle. But the bullet did not penetrate the thick glass to reach the driver, who was about to open the door to come and rescue his colleague.

The driver of the security vehicle gave chase in pursuit of the suspects, but lost them along the way.

Haikali added that three vehicles belonging to the suspects, one of which was used during the robbery, were impounded.

Meanwhile, chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi has urged the public to take extra care of their belongings due to an increase in robbery incidents.

"As we are moving towards the end of the year, we want to reiterate about the importance of personal and property safety," she said.

"A number of robbery cases were reported recently, and this is evident that criminals are seeking every opportunity to steal and rob people. Hence, as a society and visitors alike, we need to be alert and reduce every possibility of crime. Thus, let us prioritise and ensure our safety and that of our properties at all times," cautioned Shikwambi.

In other crime news, police have reported that a 21-year-old suspect raped a woman of similar age at the Omuhama village in the Kunene region.

It is alleged that the suspect entered the victim's room while she was sleeping, and raped her. A report was made to the police, and the suspect was arrested.

A similar case was reported at Tsumeb on Monday after an unknown suspect allegedly entered a 23-year-old woman's room while she was asleep. The suspect allegedly threatened the victim with a sharp object before raping her.

Police investigations are continuing.