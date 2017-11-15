Nigeria: Ambode Urges Employers to Prioritise Workers' Welfare

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has emphasised the need for both the public and private sector employers to accord priority to the welfare of their employees in order to win their loyalty and gain their optimal performance.

Ambode gave the advice at the opening session of a recent workshop tagged: 'Vital Interpersonal Skills for Pension Administrators' organised by the Civil Service Pensions Office (CSPO) of the Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions in Lagos.

He insisted that employers who deny their workforce this much needed right, risk ruining their enterprises and the trust and devotion of their employees.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner, Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola Benson, said the Lagos State Government, is one of the most notable of governments that believe in this ideal.

He stated that the unrivalled dedication of the state government to the welfare of its workforce both during and after service cannot be overemphasised, adding that the governor, had mandated his ministry to embark on a continuous training of the staff in order to ensure the delivery of top quality services to the officers of the civil service.

The training, he said, was dedicated to inculcating and sharpening the vital interpersonal skills that officers of the civil service Pensions Office require to properly and fully serve the pensioners and retirees of the state civil service.

"In addition to fulfilling my duties in which I have been charged with the responsibility of ensuring the adequate exposure of the civil service to knowledge on an ongoing basis, the activities that have been carried out signify and underscore the governor's commitment to all matters relating to the welfare of staff, retirees, and pensioners in Lagos State", he stated.

Speaking further, he said: "In aiming to call attention to, and aid the development of, the vital interpersonal skills that are vital for pension administrators, our trainings will focus on the skills that are not learnt in schools but are important though rarely visible. These are the skills that are less tangible, harder to quantify, challenging to teach and, sometimes, difficult to describe. They include attributes such as etiquette, getting along with others, listening and engaging in small talk. Without doubt, these skills are related to the concept of 'employability' but they are also related to the concepts of effectiveness and efficiency, Benson said.

He maintained that possessing the right attitude to work is a soft skill that is not taught in universities and other formal schools, adding, "this is therefore an attempt to help officers of the Civil Service Pensions office develop the skills that are necessary for success.

He said the training will also fully assist the participating officers to appreciate and acquire the benefits that skills training brings to bear on the attainment of the strategic objectives of the government and the effectiveness of the institutions of the civil service.

He also said it will help pension administrators in the state Civil Service Pension benefit from having officers who are able to make critical observations.