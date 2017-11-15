Namibia: Gender Activist and Journalist Dies

LEGENDARY gender activist and former journalist Sarry Xoagus-Eises has died. She was 60.

Her adopted daughter, Petronella Noarises, confirmed Xoagus-Eises' death yesterday.

According to Noarises, Xoagus-Eises travelled to Okombahe last Friday to attend the Damara cultural festival over the weekend. She died in the Usakos State Hospital at noon on Monday.

"She called my aunt and told her she was not feeling well. She has been fighting diabetes for years. She also had blood pressure issues; sometimes it would be high, and sometimes very low. I still cannot believe she is gone," Noarises said.

A close friend of Xoagus-Eises and veteran journalist, Fred Goeieman, yesterday described her as a tough and no-nonsense person but caring.

"I remember when we left the country in 1976 during the student uprisings when most schools in Namibia were on strike. She was one of those who campaigned fearlessly. When we were in Zambia, she was a radio announcer, until her arrest in 1984," Goeieman recalled.

Others described her as a gender revolutionary who promoted human and civil rights. One such person is Nikodemus 'Mama Africa' Aoxamub.

"She helped us sex workers, gays and lesbians a lot. She introduced us to international and local people who helped us in our fight. Her death is a great loss to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community," Aoxamub said.

Upon her return to Namibia at independence, Xoagus-Eises worked for the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and then the Namibia Press Agency.In July 2009, Xoagus-Eises joined Gender Links as the gender justice and local government facilitator. She was also the country representative of the Gender and Media Southern Africa (Gemsa) Network.

Her gender research included media monitoring in 2006, the HIV-AIDS baseline study in Namibia, as well as being the coordinator of a project on women's representation and participation in local government in southern Africa.

Former and current journalists took to social media yesterday and Monday to express their condolences and appreciation for Xoagus-Eises' role in advancing the careers of journalists.

Franlin Thomas, an NBC television newsreader and manager for the national broadcaster's Afrikaans radio service, wrote on social media that Xoagus-Eises came into her life when she had just started out as a rookie reporter from the dusty streets of Keetmanshoop. "You were the epitome of what I wanted to become as a journalist and a woman. You taught me how to stand my ground," she wrote.

Marbeline Goagoses, deputy director of information and research at the ministry of international relations also expressed her grief, stating on social media that Xoagus-Eises was one of the people who met her at the door of her journalism career, and took her under her wings. She is survived by three siblings and three children (two adopted).