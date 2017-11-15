Namibia: Swapo Begs From SOEs

SWAPO has asked several individuals, private companies and those working for state-owned enterprises to contribute towards the party's elective congress set for later this month.

More than 700 delegates are expected to attend the congress from 24 November in Windhoek.

It is not clear how much Swapo is expecting to spend, but the budget is likely to be higher than the N$7 million used in 2012 when about 600 people attended.

The money will pay for accommodation, food and transport for delegates coming from different regions, among other things.

The ruling party owns Kalahari Holdings, which previously bankrolled events such as the elective congress.

Reports, however, indicated that Kalahari Holdings and its subsidiaries are broke because of financial mismanagement.

Sources told The Namibian that SOEs had been expressly asked to pay N$10 000 for a table of 10 as part of the fundraising gala dinner to be held in Windhoek today.

Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba confirmed that they had asked for pledges, but denied that SOEs had been asked to contribute.

"We never sent our invites to state-owned companies. We sent to individuals and private companies, and we appeal to any companies who want to support us," he stated.

Mbumba also requested party members such as regional coordinators, local authority councillors and regional councillors to make contributions.

The contributions from councillors should range from N$200, N$400 to N$600, respectively.

Swapo's top leaders, including information secretary Helmut Angula and finance secretary Immanuel Ngatjizeko, also denied that SOEs were asked to contribute.

Elmo Kaiyamo, who is in charge of organising the fundraising gala dinner, told The Namibian yesterday that the proceeds of tomorrow's gala dinner will be used to fund the Swapo congress' expenses.

Neither Kaiyamo, Angula, Ngatjizeko nor Mbumba could confirm how much they expect to make from the gala dinner.

Media reports earlier this year indicated that Kalahari Holdings has about N$32 million trapped in the SME Bank which was closed.

In August this year, Moody's cited the Swapo congress as one of the reasons for downgrading Namibia's credit ratings from Baa3- to Ba1, but maintained the negative outlook.

For the past month, government employees have also been using government vehicles to attend campaign rallies in several regions along with the presidential candidates.

The Namibian understands that MultiChoice Namibia, Zebra Holdings and other companies, through Kalahari Holdings, paid about N$130 million to the party last year.

Swapo economics secretary Alpheus !Naruseb, and Angula could yesterday not explain what happened to the money.

!Naruseb asked The Namibian to SMS questions, while Angula said he does not deal with the party's financial matters.

Angula then referred The Namibian to Ngatjizeko and !Naruseb.

Usually, the fundraising gala dinners are conducted well in advance to allow those making pledges enough time, at least three months, to redeem them.

Angula yesterday said those expected to participate in tomorrow's event were informed well in advance to prepare, "and to budget for their contributions at the event".

"It is a voluntary contribution; it depends on the companies' income. They were, however, all invited to book tables at the event," Angula said.