Ethiopia in Good Position to Provide Basic Service Delivery - MoFEC

Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation (MoFEC) said that Ethiopia has been registering success in improving the delivery of basic needs and engaged in providing quality data and functioning Management Information Systems (MISs).

MoFEC host a three-day meeting on Basic Service Delivery Joint Review and Implementation Support (JRIS) that aimed at assessing the overall progress, challenges and best practices in the basic services delivery giving special emphasis for quality data and MISs in education and health sectors.

In his opening remark, State Minister Admassu Nebebe said the joint efforts of the Ethiopian government and donor groups have witnessed progress in expanding the access and quality of education, health, water and sanitation among others.

The State Minister noted that the government has given priority for the provision of basic services to enable the country register substantial progress in economic, social and human development frontiers over the past decade.

He said: "Ethiopia has witnessed significant success in enhancing the access and quality of education as well as student's completion rate and decreasing the student-teacher ratio."

In the health sector, good results gained in improving the quality and equity of service delivery at local levels and transforming quality of health care. "While contraceptive acceptance rate significantly rises, achievements has also been gained in increasing antenatal care and skilled birth attendance coverage."

Admassu stated that the country is now vigorously progressing towards attaining lower middle-income status by 2025, eliminating extreme poverty, boosting shared prosperity and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Achievements Ethiopia has gained in the delivery of basic needs is the primary factor for enhancing human development and increasing the average life expectancy by over 20 years.

Though the government covers the major portion of expenses for basic needs delivery, the donor groups also play an essential role in financing the efforts, Admassu stated.

"The World Bank has extended 600 million USD to enhance Ethiopia's basic needs delivery for the next five years and it is the world's biggest program of its kind."

Italian Agency for Development Cooperation Head, Ginevra Letizia said on the occasion that effective MISs is a vital aspect of service delivery that donor groups took special interest to attain quality data.

The Head noted that last month the Basic Service Delivery Group and Ethiopian government organized a joint field mission to explore the systems in health and education sectors at federal, regional, woreda and facility levels.

Praising government's efforts at improving sector's data quality, Letizia indicated that the health sector has strong systems of ensuring quality of data reported from lower levels.

"The mission also witnessed that the education sector has been continually investing on improving MISs at federal, regional and zonal levels. They have fully utilized specialized software for data entry and collation."

The Head stated, however, both the health and education sectors need more investment on data security and recovery systems. She recommended the implementation of alternative sources of information such as studies, assessments and evaluations to validate results and design specific interventions.

The State Minister said on this regard that consolidated efforts are underway to improve data quality and functioning the MISs to enable policy makers and donor groups making a timely and informed decisions that would positively affect service delivery outcomes.

In the three-day meeting, representatives of World Bank, African Development Bank, EU, governments of Ethiopia Italy, UK, Austria and are taking part.