Namibia: FNB Swallows Up Ebank

EBANK clients were told to empty their accounts by yesterday, just about eight months after FNB Namibia bought the country's only branch-less bank.

In March this year, the bank announced that all regulatory requirements for FNB Namibia Holdings to acquire 100% of Pointbreak and EBank had been met.

The approval of the deal had been granted by Namfisa, the Bank of Namibia, the Competition Commission and the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

At the time, the bank said EBank and FNB have a similar vision of achieving inclusive and broad-based banking in Namibia, primarily utilising technology and cellphone banking capabilities.

"The partnership will eventually enable the activation of FNB's eWallet to EBank's client base, with the ultimate goal of providing convenient and affordable banking services to all Namibians, even in areas that cannot be serviced through a branch network," FNB said then.

But in a surprising turn of events yesterday, there were newspaper adverts reading: "All EBank accounts will be closed on 15 November 2017. To avoid any inconvenience, please empty your account before then.

Should you have a claim for any funds left in your EBank accounts(s) after 15 November 2017, please visit your nearest FNB branch to lodge your claim."

However, FNB Namibia told The Namibian yesterday that they have been communicating to the EBank customer base since 20 September through direct messaging, electronic channels, in-contact notifications, public announcements and adverts "notifying them of the shutdown."

"Since March 2017, FNB Namibia has been proud to own the EBank model," said FNB's group communications manager, Elzita Beukes, in an email response.

She said that as part of the process of the EBank system integration into FNB, FNB is providing extended banking opportunities to EBank customers, "which process has started recently."

This process is part of FNB's larger digital and customer-centric strategy to provide their entire customer base with greater self-service banking opportunities.

"EBank customers currently have the opportunity to transition to FNB accounts, where they will be able to take advantage of other FNB services too, while FNB's EBank model continues in development towards a wider and more easily accessible banking offering, particularly for rural customers," said Beukes.