Kenya: High Court Dismisses Karua's Petition Against Waiguru's Win

The High Court in Kerugoya has dismissed a petition filed by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua challenging the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The court found that Ms Karua failed to comply with election petition rules by omitting the election results and dates declared.

While dismissing the petition, Justice Lucy Gitari termed it hopeless, defective and incurable.

However, Ms Karua said she will appeal against the ruling and demanded to be supplied with certified copies of proceedings.

Ms Karua said she suspected there was foul play in the ruling arguing that it was scheduled to be delivered on Monday but then postponed to Tuesday.

At the same time, she complained about the huge crowd that was outside the court and the many journalists in the courtroom "which was not the case yesterday".

She claimed that some parties in the petition had advance information on the nature of the ruling.