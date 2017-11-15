Eritrea: Livestock Vaccination Program

Afabet — Report indicates that successful livestock vaccination program has been conducted in Afabet sub-zone. Within the ten days vaccination program over 55 thousand livestock were vaccinated.

Commending the strong cooperation of the livestock owners, the coordinators of the vaccination program said that the vaccination will have significant contribution in the development of livestock in the sub-zone.

The residents on their part expressed appreciation for successful implementation of the program and that they will strengthen participation in the future similar programs.