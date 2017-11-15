15 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Livestock Vaccination Program

Tagged:

Related Topics

Afabet — Report indicates that successful livestock vaccination program has been conducted in Afabet sub-zone. Within the ten days vaccination program over 55 thousand livestock were vaccinated.

Commending the strong cooperation of the livestock owners, the coordinators of the vaccination program said that the vaccination will have significant contribution in the development of livestock in the sub-zone.

The residents on their part expressed appreciation for successful implementation of the program and that they will strengthen participation in the future similar programs.

Eritrea

Workshop On Minimizing Aftermath of Natural Calamities

A workshop aimed at controlling and reducing aftermath of natural calamities as well as raising the awareness of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.