Eritrea: Workshop On Minimizing Aftermath of Natural Calamities

Assab — A workshop aimed at controlling and reducing aftermath of natural calamities as well as raising the awareness of the public was organized in the port city of Assab, Southern Red Sea region.

At the workshop briefings as regards the types and behaviors of natural calamities, causes and consequences as well as on means and ways of controlling were provided by knowledgeable persons. Research papers prepared in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare and experts were also presented.

Moreover, extensive briefings were provided on climate and environmental disasters, the prevalence of marine calamities, earth quakes and volcanoes as well as the precaution measures that the public should take in case of the occurrence of natural calamities.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented and called for the establishment of early warning system, introduction of equipments for pre-forecast of the marine and climate situation, conducting awareness raising campaigns as well as organizing sustainable training programs for the artisan fish farmers.

Citing as an example the volcanic eruption that occurred in Siroru in 2011, it was indicated that setting up an early warning system and the measures that should be taken in saving lives at the time of disaster will have significant contribution in minimizing accidents.

The Governor of the Southern Red Sea region, Ambassador Mohammed Seid Mantai commending those who presented the research papers expressed readiness to back up in their endeavors.