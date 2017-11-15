The army has taken over government and placed President Robert Mugabe and his family under house arrest as the succession wars reach fever pitch.

Although the Zimbabwe Defense Forces, who executed the task, were quick to deny it is a coup, the capture of government including the national broadcaster has all the ingredients of one.

Announcing the takeover, brigadier general Sibusiso Moyo said the action was taken to restore sanity in the country.

"The situation in our country has moved to another level. We wish to assure the nation that his Excellency the President of the republic of Zimbabwe and commander in chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces RG Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed," he said.

He added, "We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice. As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will retain to normalcy.

"We wish to make it very clear that this is not a military take-over of government. What the ZDF is doing is to pacify a degenerating political, social and economic situation in our country. If it is not addressed tomorrow it will result in a violent conflict.

"We call upon war vets to ensure peace, stability and unity in the country. To members of the defence forces all leave is cancelled and you are called to report to your barracks with immediate effect. To other security services, we urge you to cooperate for the good of the country."